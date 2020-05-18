National statistics announcement Government revenues from UK oil and gas production

Updates to the National Statistics Tables 11.11, 11.12 and 11.13, and accompanying commentary, will be published on Friday 23rd July 2020. The publication had previously been provisionally announced for release in June 2020. The date of publication has now been confirmed as 23rd July 2020 to allow further time for quality assurance. If you have any questions relating to this announcement, please email: William.Waller@hmrc.gov.uk or Atalay.Dabak@hmrc.gov.uk.