Generational Wealth, estimates from the Wealth and Assets Survey; analysis of total wealth and components by generation and age
Generational Wealth, estimates from the Wealth and Assets Survey; analysis of total wealth and components by generation and age.
Statistics release cancelled
As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to change data gathering and release practices, focusing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. As such we have cancelled this release. Please see our statement on how we are responding to the coronavirus illness. https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/covid19andtheproductionofstatistics