National statistics announcement

Generational Wealth, estimates from the Wealth and Assets Survey; analysis of total wealth and components by generation and age

Generational Wealth, estimates from the Wealth and Assets Survey; analysis of total wealth and components by generation and age.

Published 24 September 2019
Last updated 14 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Proposed release:
4 June 2020 9:30am
Cancellation date:
14 May 2020 9:21am

Statistics release cancelled

As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to change data gathering and release practices, focusing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. As such we have cancelled this release. Please see our statement on how we are responding to the coronavirus illness. https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/covid19andtheproductionofstatistics