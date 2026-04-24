General Medical Services Statistics for NI, Quarter 4 2025/26
This quarterly report is a subset of the annual information and presents information on Patients, General Practitioners and GP Practices in NI for Q4 of 2025/26
This quarterly report is a subset of the annual information and presents information on Patients, General Practitioners and GP Practices in NI for Q4 of 2025/26
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