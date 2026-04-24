Accredited official statistics announcement

General Medical Services Statistics for NI, Quarter 4 2025/26

This quarterly report is a subset of the annual information and presents information on Patients, General Practitioners and GP Practices in NI for Q4 of 2025/26

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, Department of Health (Northern Ireland) and HSC Business Services Organisation (Northern Ireland)
Published
24 April 2026
Last updated
24 April 2026
Release date:
4 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 4 June 2026 9:30am