National statistics announcement

General Medical Services Statistics for NI, Quarter 4 2023/24

This quarterly report is a subset of the annual information and presents information on Patients, General Practitioners and GP Practices in NI for Q4 of 2023/24.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and HSC Business Services Organisation (Northern Ireland)
Published
28 February 2024
Last updated
5 June 2024
Release date:
6 June 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 6 June 2024 9:30am