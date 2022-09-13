National statistics announcement

GDP quarterly national accounts, UK: October to December 2022 time series

Time series data as part of the quarterly GDP publication

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
13 September 2022
Last updated
13 September 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
31 March 2023 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 March 2023 7:00am