Accredited official statistics announcement

GDP first quarterly estimate, UK: October to December 2025

First quarterly estimate of gross domestic product (GDP). Contains current and constant price data on the value of goods and services to indicate the economic performance of the UK.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
10 October 2025
Last updated
10 October 2025
Release date:
12 February 2026 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 February 2026 7:00am