Further education and skills: March 2027
Statistics covering further education and skills summary data, including apprenticeships and detailed non-apprenticeship adult further education, in England (August 2026 to January 2027, reported to date).
Statistics covering further education and skills summary data, including apprenticeships and detailed non-apprenticeship adult further education, in England (August 2026 to January 2027, reported to date).
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