Fuel Poverty of Winter Fuel Payment recipients in England in 2023

This publication provides estimates of the rates of fuel poverty in England in 2023, based on the proposed new eligibility criteria for receiving the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP).

Release date:
13 September 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 September 2024 9:30am