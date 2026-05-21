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Official statistics announcement

First time entrants to the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland 2024 to 2025

Annual report on first time entrants to the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland, disaggregated by gender, age group and offence classification.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Justice (Northern Ireland)
Published
21 May 2026
Last updated
17 June 2026
Release date:
19 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 June 2026 9:30am