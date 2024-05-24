Official statistics announcement

Firm Employment Dynamics in Local Economies

New statistics and analysis on local employment dynamics using firm-level data. This work explores how employment is created and destroyed in local economies throughout firm and industrial lifecycles.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
24 May 2024
Last updated
24 May 2024
Release date:
9 July 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 July 2024 9:30am