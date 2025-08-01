FCDO Afghanistan ODA results: April 2024 to March 2025
A summary of support delivered to the people of Afghanistan through FCDO bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA) programmes in financial year 2024 to 2025.
A summary of support delivered to the people of Afghanistan through FCDO bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA) programmes in financial year 2024 to 2025.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).