Farm Accounts in England 2025/26

Farm Accounts in England is the primary publication from the Farm Business Survey. It provides information on farm incomes, outputs and costs for the various farm types, farm sizes, regions and economic performance.

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
23 January 2026
January 2027 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in January 2027