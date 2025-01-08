Accredited official statistics announcement

Farm Accounts in England 2024/25

Farm Accounts in England is the primary publication from the Farm Business Survey. It provides information on farm incomes, outputs and costs for the various farm types, farm sizes, regions and economic performance.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
8 January 2025
Last updated
15 August 2025
Release date:
January 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in January 2026