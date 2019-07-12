Official statistics announcement

FAMCAS – Tri-Service Families Continuous Attitude Survey

Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey.

Published 12 July 2019
Last updated 17 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence
Release date:
23 July 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 23 July 2020 9:30am

