Official statistics announcement Excess mortality in England and English regions: November 2022 update

Provides estimates of excess mortality during the course of the pandemic in England and English regions by age, sex, region, ethnic group, level of deprivation, cause and place of death. An adjustment to the method of estimating excess deaths is planned. This will provide new estimates of weekly excess deaths throughout the pandemic in England. The timing of this adjustment is to be confirmed. The current model for estimating excess mortality, compares weekly deaths during the pandemic with mortality rates in 2015-19. However, using pre-pandemic mortality rates to estimate expected deaths has become increasingly problematic as people who died earlier than expected as a result of the pandemic, are still included in the expected weekly deaths. The planned revision to the method is intended to provide better weekly estimates of excess deaths, by adjusting the expected deaths to account for the fact that many people have already died with COVID-19 earlier than they would otherwise have done.