Official statistics announcement

Excess Mortality in England and English regions: January 2024 Update

Analysis estimating excess mortality during and after the COVID-19 pandemic by factors including age, sex, ethnicity, cause of death, deprivation and place of death. A new version of the analysis will be released alongside the update of existing analysis. This will be based on an updated version of the existing modelling approach. The baseline period (on which number of expected deaths is based) will be updated and data will be presented by month instead of week.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
6 December 2023
19 December 2023 — See all updates
18 January 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 18 January 2024 9:30am