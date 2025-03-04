Estimates of the very old, including centenarians, UK: 2002 to 2023
Annual mid-year population estimates for people aged 90 years and over by sex and single year of age (90 to 104 years, and 105 years and over) and comparisons between UK countries.
Annual mid-year population estimates for people aged 90 years and over by sex and single year of age (90 to 104 years, and 105 years and over) and comparisons between UK countries.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).