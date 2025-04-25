Accredited official statistics announcement

ESA: outcomes of Work Capability Assessments including mandatory reconsiderations and appeals: March 2026

Outcomes of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) Work Capability Assessments, including mandatory reconsiderations and appeals information.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
25 April 2025
Release date:
March to April 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between March and April 2026