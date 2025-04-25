ESA: outcomes of Work Capability Assessments including mandatory reconsiderations and appeals: March 2026
Outcomes of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) Work Capability Assessments, including mandatory reconsiderations and appeals information.
Outcomes of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) Work Capability Assessments, including mandatory reconsiderations and appeals information.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).