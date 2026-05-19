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Official statistics announcement

Environment, climate and nature insights, UK: 2026

Focusing on the environment, climate, and nature, this article explores wider progress across the UK, complementing economic, social, and environmental statistics.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
19 May 2026
Last updated
19 May 2026
Release date:
July 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in July 2026