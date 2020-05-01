National statistics announcement Enterprise Investment Scheme, Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and Social Investment Tax Relief statistics: May 2020

This National Statistics publication details the number of companies receiving investment through the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS), Seed Investment Scheme (SEIS), and the Social Investment Tax Relief (SITR) schemes, along with the amount of funds raised. This release will include estimates for 2018-19. Information about Advance Assurance Requests will also be provided. If you have any questions on this announcement, please contact us via email at venturecapital.statistics@hmrc.gov.uk