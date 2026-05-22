English Housing Survey: local authority housing stock condition modelling, 2024
An Official Statistics in Development series that provides sub-regional estimates of housing stock condition (Decent Homes, HHSRS Category 1 hazards, and Damp)
An Official Statistics in Development series that provides sub-regional estimates of housing stock condition (Decent Homes, HHSRS Category 1 hazards, and Damp)
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