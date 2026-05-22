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Official statistics announcement

English Housing Survey: local authority housing stock condition modelling, 2024

An Official Statistics in Development series that provides sub-regional estimates of housing stock condition (Decent Homes, HHSRS Category 1 hazards, and Damp)

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
22 May 2026
Release date:
25 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 June 2026 9:30am