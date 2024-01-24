National statistics announcement

English Housing Survey 2022 to 2023: security of tenure – fact sheet

Report on self reported feelings of security in tenancy in the private rented sector.

From:
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
24 January 2024
Last updated
24 January 2024 — See all updates
Release date:
July 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in July 2024