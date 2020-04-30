National statistics announcement England Biodiversity Indicators

The England biodiversity indicators meet the plan in “Biodiversity 2020: A strategy for England’s wildlife and ecosystem services”, to develop and publish a compact set of indicators to assess progress with delivery of the strategy. They are outcome-focused with an emphasis on indicators showing the status of components of biodiversity and with additional response and pressure indicators to show progress with the priority actions set out in the strategy. The indicators may be subject to review as necessary.