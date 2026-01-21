Official statistics announcement

Energy efficiency characteristics of new dwellings: October to December 2025

Official statistics in development monitoring Part L of the Building Regulations in England which relate to energy efficiency standards of new dwelling.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
21 January 2026
Last updated
21 January 2026
Release date:
4 February 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
