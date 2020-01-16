Official statistics announcement Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) underpayments: progress on checking

Final update of progress on checking cases potentially affected by underpayments of ESA on conversion from other incapacity benefits. This release follows a previous update on 16 January 2020. We have postponed the final release of these statistics until further notice. This is due to the unprecedented demand for DWP's services as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19). The release date will be announced once the ESA underpayments exercise resumes.