Employment Allowance take-up: 2024 to 2025 tax year estimate
An estimate of the take-up of the Employment Allowance in the 2024 to 2025 tax year, from HMRC's Real Time Information and Enterprise Tax Management Platform.
An estimate of the take-up of the Employment Allowance in the 2024 to 2025 tax year, from HMRC's Real Time Information and Enterprise Tax Management Platform.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).