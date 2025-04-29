Official statistics announcement

Employment Allowance take-up: 2024 to 2025 tax year estimate

An estimate of the take-up of the Employment Allowance in the 2024 to 2025 tax year, from HMRC's Real Time Information and Enterprise Tax Management Platform.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
29 April 2025
Release date:
25 June 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
