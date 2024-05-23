Employee Share Schemes statistics
This series contains statistics on the tax-advantaged employee share schemes for the tax year ending 2023. This publication follows the publication of Employee Share Schemes statistics for tax year ending 2022 on 30 May 2024. It will contain the same format as that publication with Tables 1 to 8 for the tax years ending 2022 and 2023 . These statistics include the numbers of companies using schemes, numbers of employees receiving awards or numbers of awards, values awarded, numbers of employees exercising options and estimates of the value of the Income Tax and National Insurance relief received.