Employee Share Schemes statistics
This series contains statistics on the tax-advantaged employee share schemes. This publication was originally scheduled for a June 2023 publication but was delayed owing to a data issue that was identified as part of HMRC’s production and quality assurance processes. This publication will contain the same format as previous publications with Tables 1 to 8 but only for the tax year 2021 to 2022 whilst we continue to review the robustness of data for earlier years. These statistics include the numbers of companies using schemes, numbers of employees receiving awards or numbers of awards, values awarded, numbers of employees exercising options and estimates of the value of the Income Tax and National Insurance relief received.