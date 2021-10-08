National statistics announcement

Emissions of air pollutants in the UK, 1970 to 2020

An annual publication covering the emissions of some important air pollutants.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
8 October 2021
Last updated
11 February 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
14 February 2022 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
14 February 2022 9:30am
Reason for change:
Due to a significant anniversary coinciding with the original date for publication these statistics have been brought forward from 15 February to the 14 February.
These statistics will be released on 14 February 2022 9:30am