National statistics announcement

Emergency care waiting time statistics in Northern Ireland: April to June 2020

Information on waiting times at emergency care departments in Northern Ireland

Published 3 January 2020
Last updated 21 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
23 July 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 23 July 2020 9:30am