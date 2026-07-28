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Official statistics announcement

Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland: Year Ending June 2026

This publication aids reporting on performance against the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy ‘Path to Net Zero Energy’ and the Climate Change Act.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland)
Published:
28 July 2026
Last updated:
28 July 2026
Release date:
September to October 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between September and October 2026