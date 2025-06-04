Official statistics announcement

Prison Education and Accredited Programme Statistics 2024 to 2025

Overview of accredited programmes in custody and education in prison, covering assessment, participation, achievement and offenders’ demographics in England.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
4 June 2025
Last updated
18 September 2025
Release date:
25 September 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 September 2025 9:30am