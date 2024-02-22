Official statistics announcement

Economic Estimates: Regional GVA (gross value added) for the Digital sector, 2021

Estimates of GVA for the Digital sector at a regional level in 2021 (under review)

From:
Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
Published
22 February 2024
Last updated
16 April 2024
Release date:
July to August 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between July and August 2024