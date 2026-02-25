Accredited official statistics announcement

Economic Estimates: Digital Sector Regional Gross Value Added (2023)

Accredited Official Statistics estimating the contribution of the Digital Sector to each UK International Territorial Level 1 (ITL1) region, measured by Gross Value Added (GVA).

From:
Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
Published
25 February 2026
Release date:
July to August 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between July and August 2026