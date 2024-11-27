Economic Estimates: Annual GVA (gross value added) for DCMS sectors, 2023 (provisional) - Data Tables Only
Accredited official statistics estimating the contribution of DCMS sectors to the UK economy, measured by GVA (gross value added). Based on the impact to our early indicator of GVA, our less robust but more timely series, and analysis of National Accounts GVA at industry division level we expect these revisions may have a larger effect on DCMS sector GVA than usual. To address this, we are bringing forward a tables-only update to our Annual GVA publication. A more complete release will follow in January 2025.