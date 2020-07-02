Official statistics announcement Early assessment of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the UK’s financial accounts: Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2020

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought major changes in the financial account in the UK’s Institutional Sector Accounts in the first quarter (Jan to Mar) of 2020. This article focuses on the balance sheet of the financial account where a great deal of volatility was observed in individual financial instruments. The balance sheet captures revaluation and other changes in volume, effects that are not observed in the financial account. Volatility on this level is not observed in the income and expenditure (non-financial accounts) of these sectors.