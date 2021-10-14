DWP benefits statistics: November 2022
National Statistics release of main Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) administered benefits via Stat-Xplore or supplementary tables where appropriate. Statistics on Maternity Allowance and Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit are also published as part of this release. Update (added 18 October 2022) - a data production error mean the Maternity Allowance statistics (for May 2022) will no longer be published with this release. The Maternity Allowance statistics for August 2022 will be released as normal on 14 February 2023.