National statistics announcement

DWP benefits statistics: November 2022

National Statistics release of main Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) administered benefits via Stat-Xplore or supplementary tables where appropriate. Statistics on Maternity Allowance and Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit are also published as part of this release. Update (added 18 October 2022) - a data production error mean the Maternity Allowance statistics (for May 2022) will no longer be published with this release. The Maternity Allowance statistics for August 2022 will be released as normal on 14 February 2023.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
14 October 2021
Last updated
18 October 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
15 November 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 November 2022 9:30am