National statistics announcement DWP benefits statistics: February 2021

National Statistics release of the main Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) administered benefits via Stat-Xplore or supplementary tables where appropriate. Statistics on Housing Benefit flows, Maternity Allowance and Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit (IIDB) are also published as part of this release. New developments to the Benefit Combinations statistics will be released to include IIDB alongside the other DWP administered benefits for the first time, as well as some minor methodological changes.