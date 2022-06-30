Official statistics announcement

Drug seizures and arrests in Northern Ireland, period ending 30 June 2022

Quarterly update of class A, B and C drug seizure incidents and arrests by PSNI.

From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
30 June 2022
Last updated
30 June 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
28 July 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 July 2022 9:30am