Double deflation and supply use framework in the UK National Accounts
This article gives an overview of the supply use framework in the UK National Accounts including the process of double deflation. This includes the changes to the framework introduced as part of Blue Book 2021, including the volume reconciliation process and deflation. It also gives a brief history on the implementation for this process. Alongside the article we publish the volume dataset for the first time which is produced as part of this process.