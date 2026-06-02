Domestic Road Freight Statistics: October 2025 to September 2026
Road freight transported by UK registered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the UK between October 2025 to September 2026, including HGV driver vacancies statistics.
Road freight transported by UK registered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the UK between October 2025 to September 2026, including HGV driver vacancies statistics.
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