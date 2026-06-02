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Accredited official statistics announcement

Domestic Road Freight Statistics: October 2025 to September 2026

Road freight transported by UK registered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the UK between October 2025 to September 2026, including HGV driver vacancies statistics.

From:
Department for Transport
Published
2 June 2026
Last updated
2 June 2026
Release date:
February 2027 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in February 2027