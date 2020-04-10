Official statistics announcement

Domestic abuse incidents and crimes in Northern Ireland, period ending 31 March 2020

Finalised incidents and crimes with a domestic abuse motivation reported to PSNI for the period 1 April 2019 - 31 March 2020.

Published 10 April 2020
Last updated 10 April 2020 — see all updates
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
15 May 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 May 2020 9:30am