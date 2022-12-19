Official statistics announcement

Direct Effects of Illustrative Tax Changes

HM Revenue and Customs statistics relating to the direct effects of illustrative tax changes.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
19 December 2022
Last updated
26 January 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
31 January 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 January 2023 9:30am