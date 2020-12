Official statistics announcement Direct Effects of Illustrative Tax Changes

This publication is a ‘ready reckoner’, showing estimates of the effects of illustrative tax changes on receipts between 2021-22 and 2023-24, based on the changes being implemented in April 2021. All estimates show the impacts of the changes on top of what is already assumed in the indexed baseline, including changes announced up to and including Spending Review 2020. If you have any further queries, please contact: iain.henderson@hmrc.gov.uk