Dementia profile: August 2021 update
Updates this month to the dementia profile include: June 2021 monthly data for health geographies in the Wider Impact of Covid19 on Health – Dementia Surveillance Factsheets via reports section of the tool; Data for financial year 2020 to 2021 of people receiving an NHS Health Check per year indicator; Data for financial year 2019 to 2020 of percentage of adults (aged 18+) classified as overweight or obese; Data for financial year 2019 to 2020 of percentage of physically inactive adults.