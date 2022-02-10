Official statistics announcement

Delivery of air cleaning units

A summary of air cleaning unit delivery to schools in England.

Department for Education
10 February 2022
16 February 2022
17 February 2022 12:00pm

17 February 2022 9:30am
Release time incorrectly announced previously as 09:30 on 17 February 2022.
These statistics will be released on 17 February 2022 12:00pm