Deferred payment agreements, England: 2025 to 2026 report
Official statistics on the deferred payment agreements (DPAs) that local authorities have arranged with clients to help with the payment of the costs of their care.
Official statistics on the deferred payment agreements (DPAs) that local authorities have arranged with clients to help with the payment of the costs of their care.
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