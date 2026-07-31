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Official statistics announcement

Deferred payment agreements, England: 2025 to 2026 report

Official statistics on the deferred payment agreements (DPAs) that local authorities have arranged with clients to help with the payment of the costs of their care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
31 July 2026
Release date:
November 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2026