Official statistics announcement

Deaths of offenders in the community, 2020 to 2021

Number of deaths of offenders in the community during probation supervision in England and Wales.

From:
Ministry of Justice and Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service
Published
7 September 2020
Last updated
27 October 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
28 October 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 October 2021 9:30am