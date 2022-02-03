National statistics announcement

Crop areas and cattle, sheep and pig populations as at 1 June 2022, England

Results of the 2022 June survey of agriculture and horticulture in England.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
3 February 2022
Release date:
29 September 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 29 September 2022 9:30am