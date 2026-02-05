Accredited official statistics announcement

Criminal Justice Statistics Quarterly: June 2026

Description: Overview of trends in the use of out of court disposals, defendants prosecuted, offenders convicted, remand and sentencing decisions in England and Wales.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
5 February 2026
Release date:
22 October 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 22 October 2026 9:30am